Entertainment

It’s Earvin Ngapeth who asks you the moving question of the day!

Photo of James James48 mins ago
Mon 20 Jun 2022

Like every morning, we wake up together and without ads on Mouv’, coffee show your dose of good humor on the radio! On the menu for this Monday, June 20:

Marie talks to you about a lot of things in Marie 3.0

  • The fans of NLP ask for an album, they answer

  • A theory on the music video “Du Propre”Orelsan came out on the networks. There is a sequence of numbers hidden in it, maybe a date?

  • Marseille rappers have taken over “La Tribu de Dana”

Today’s exclusive:

  • Chris Brown ft. WizKid- Call Me Every Day

