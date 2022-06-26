its evolution in 20 photos that are pure magic
At 32 years old, Emma Watson is the answer to the question: what would happen if Lisa Simpson was real and had also dedicated herself to acting? It’s hard for you to know her because as a child she started playing Hermione Granger in only eight movies. Harry Potter that very few people saw, based on seven books of Harry Potter hardly anyone read. That is why we are writing these lines: so that you can finally put a face to it.
By the time she turned 16, her peers Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint had already expressed their desire to continue their future acting careers, but she wanted more: “I love acting, but there are many other things I would like to do”. And go if he has done them. In addition to appearing in blockbusters as Beauty and the Beast either little womenhas studied and got grades, has been a model and above all, has spoken loud and clear about important issues.
In 2014, she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the HeForShe movement, which asks men to advocate for gender equality. His speech to the United Nations that year has been viewed more than five million times on YouTube and in 2015, the magazine Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Fashion icon, as you will see below, with the same ease as the protagonist of memes, Emma Watson is for an immensity of fans all a role model with his head on his shoulders and a heart to match. And that’s why we wanted to dedicate this photo gallery to her, showing her evolution from girl-actress to woman-who-wants-to-change-the-world.
But first, a few quick facts about her so you don’t leave this article feeling like you haven’t learned! interesting things about emma watson! Did you know that although she is British, she was actually born in Paris? That she loves to write journals and she has over 30 about yoga, dreams, people she has met and advice she has received? Or that her favorite book of Harry Potter it is The prisoner of Azkaban?
Well, with these data dispatched, we are going to immerse ourselves chronologically in the life of the actress, accompanying each photo with an inspiring quote from her own handwriting. Esquire always gives more!
“I feel like young girls are told they have to be princesses, and be delicate and fragile, and that’s bullshit. I relate much more to the idea of being a warrior, a fighter. If I had to be a princess, I would be a warrior princess, definitely. I think women are afraid to feel powerful and strong and brave sometimes.”
“I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide for myself.”
“Want to be a renaissance woman. I want to paint, I want to write, I want to act: I want to do everything.”
“I don’t want the fear of failure to stop me from doing what really matters to me.”
“You only learn from experience, so as much as someone gives you advice, you have to go out and make your own mistakes to learn“.
“Don’t expect change to happen overnight, even if it’s not always visible, it has more impact than you think.”
“My studies have fulfilled me a lot. Literature has helped me to think analytically. It has helped me to see the world from new perspectives. Immerse myself in these stories and characters It has given richness to my own life. And now when I read scripts or watch stories, I have these references to better understand humanity.”
“With digital editing, fashion can project an unattainable and dangerously unhealthy image. I’m excited about the aging process. I’m more interested in women who aren’t perfect. They are more convincing.”
“There’s nothing wrong with being afraid. It’s not about the absence of fear, it’s about overcoming it. Sometimes you have to break through and have faith.”
“The only thing I can do is follow my instincts, because I will never please everyone“.
“Don’t feel stupid if you don’t like what everyone pretends to love.”
“I really think heBeauty is something that comes from within. You can only be beautiful if you feel beautiful inside. It shows in your face, in the way you move…”
“When I first started dating, I had a kind of romantic, fateful idea about love, which was almost being a victim and there was a lot of pain and that’s how it should be. Shakespeare said that the course of true love is never smooth, and I had a feeling it had to be painful. It was a revelation […] realize that it shouldn’t be this way and that you can choose who you love and to whom you decide to give your heart”.
“It sounds cliché, but I’ve learned that you’re not going to fall in love with the right person until you really love yourself and feel good about who you are. That was eye-opening for me.”
“If you really put your heart into what you believe in, even if it makes you vulnerable, amazing things can and will happen“.
“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.”
“It’s incredible, people are so oblivious to what they eat and what they wear. No one has any contact with how the things that go into their bodies and mouths are made, and I find it alarming that no one questions that.”
“I’ve realized that fighting for women’s rights has too often become synonymous with hating men. If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that this has to stop.”
“If you want to run for prime minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don’t shave them, wear flats one day and heels the next. We want women to be able to do exactly what they wantthat they are true to themselves, that they have opportunities to develop”.
“I’ve always said, keep the engagement ring and just build me a huge library!”
