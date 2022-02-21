It’s fair? Lia Thomas, transgender swimmer, breaks record; the issue has caused controversy | News from Mexico

EU-. American transgender swimmer, Lia Thomasbroke a record in the test of 500 yards women’s freestyle Ivy League Championshipbut her companions did not want her to participate.

Lia Thomasof the University of Pennsylvaniaachieved a time of 4:37.32 in the fourth lane of the pool in the course of the week, the best record so far from Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool.

Thomas reached the finish line with a very significant advantage over Cather Burokeralso from the University of Pennsylvania, which ended with time of 4:44.83in lane three.

Lia Thomas and her decision to be a transgender athlete has caused controversy

The fact that someone who was born with a body male compete in categories feminine has been a theme debate and of controversy in the United States and in the world of swimming, as several swimmers asked that Lia Thomas not participate.

Lia Thomas when she competed in men’s categories

An image comparative went viral on social networks, as it shows Lia Thomas (William) when she competed in male categoriessince it appears ranked in position 462, while in the women’s division it is the number one.