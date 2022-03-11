“It’s fantastic, but we’re looking for something different”

2022-03-11
The coach of Inter-MiamiEnglish Phil Nevilleconfirmed this Friday that the Honduran national team Maynor Figueroa does not figure in the team’s plans despite having made a week of preseason ahead of the 2022 campaign in the mls.
The British strategist of the franchise of which she owns david beckham He commented that the Catracho captain, who will turn 39 in May, is not what the team is looking for, despite the fact that the central defense is an area in which they need to strengthen themselves and add experience.
The great captain Maynor Figueroa, to his last train in professional football before his retirement
“We’ve been looking at it this week, but unfortunately it’s not something we’re going to take. We talked to him this morning. He’s a fantastic guy, but we’re looking for something a little different. We wish him the best,” he said. Nevillewho faced him as a player in the premier league when Figueres was active in wigan and he in the Everton
“I don’t know if there are many players who continue to play the ones I faced as a player. He is an amazing captain for Honduras. We were having lunch the other time and they made us guess how many games he has played with the National Team, we said 70, 80 or 90 and eventually we got to 118. He has a tremendous career with more than 20 seasons, ”added the Englishman.
Figueroa He comes from playing with the Houston Dynamo, a club that decided not to renew him at the end of the previous season. The Miami could be his fourth club in the mls after military also in Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas.
American soccer is the only market that remains open to the Honduran veteran, who said some time ago that he had offers from the USL, the second local category, but that he would only take them as a last option.
It should be remembered that before appearing in Miami, Maynor was caught working with the players of the Olympia directed by the Argentine Pablo Lavallenwhose doors will not be closed, According to statements by President Rafael VIlleda in January.