“It’s fantastic, but we’re looking for something different”

2022-03-11

The coach of Inter-MiamiEnglish Phil Nevilleconfirmed this Friday that the Honduran national team Maynor Figueroa does not figure in the team’s plans despite having made a week of preseason ahead of the 2022 campaign in the mls.

The British strategist of the franchise of which she owns david beckham He commented that the Catracho captain, who will turn 39 in May, is not what the team is looking for, despite the fact that the central defense is an area in which they need to strengthen themselves and add experience.

The great captain Maynor Figueroa, to his last train in professional football before his retirement

“We’ve been looking at it this week, but unfortunately it’s not something we’re going to take. We talked to him this morning. He’s a fantastic guy, but we’re looking for something a little different. We wish him the best,” he said. Nevillewho faced him as a player in the premier league when Figueres was active in wigan and he in the Everton