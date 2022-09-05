its fashion evolution over the years

In just a few years, Zendaya has managed to become one of the most bankable and inspiring celebrities in Hollywood. From Disney starlet to muse of the greatest fashion designers, a look back at the Zendaya style. It was on the small screen that we discovered Zendaya Coleman in 2010. Alongside her sidekick Bella Thorne, the young teenager of barely 14 becomes one of the young stars of the Disney stable in the series “Shake it up!” “. She dances, sings and acts to perfection. As a young shoot, Zendaya already impresses with her glibness, her almost perfect face (it must be admitted) and her trendy clothing style, very marked from the time. For eight years, she will evolve in the Disney Channel universe. But at the same time, the young woman is courted by Hollywood. She quickly tries her hand at singing, but it is above all the cinema that will open the doors wide to her. From 2017, she was chosen to play the iconic role of MJ in the reboot of the “Spider-Man” saga. It is also on the set of this Marvel juggernaut that the American will meet a certain Tom Holland. Three installments of the Adventures of Spider-Man later, Zendaya is a huge star who has found love on the arm of her angelic-faced superhero. In 2019, she succeeded in breaking her image as an ex-teen star by landing the tortured and decadent role of Rue in the phenomenon series “Euphoria”. She also won an Emmy Award in 2022 and became the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Nothing seems to be stopping the 26-year-old star who delights in creating real fashion moments with every red carpet appearance. So much so that her arrival becomes an event for aficionados of extravagant looks. To read also: History of an outfit: the dress of the clash between Zendaya and Lindsay Lohan Looks that have become memorable In 2015, the 19-year-old young woman, then, arrives on the red carpet of the Oscars ceremony dressed in a sublime Vivienne Westwood dress. But it’s her hairstyle that caused a stir: Zendaya opted for long dreadlocks picked up on the side. A modern and resolutely spectacular look that has not failed to attract racist reactions like the fashion commentator Giuliana Rancic… Affected but determined to show that a woman of African-American origin can parade proudly on the carpet red, she will make it a point of honor to create statement looks every time. We then remember her yellow Valentino dress, a tribute to Cher, at the 2021 Oscars, the fuchsia pink Tom Ford breastplate at the Critic’s Choice Awards or her animated Cinderella dress at the Met Gala 2019. This sharp stylistic work, we owe it to Law Roach, dresser of stars including Celine Dion, who managed to make Zendaya a true fashion legend. It’s not an invention on our part, in 2021 she won “Fashion Icon Award” at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Back in pictures on its evolution.