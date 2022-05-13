its Fenty cosmetics now on sale in Africa

Great news for Rihanna fans on the African continent, her Fenty cosmetics brands will soon be distributed there, and sold…

Between rumors of A$ap Rocky’s adultery and his arrest at the Los Angeles airport after their trip to Barbados, Rihanna’s end of pregnancy is rather turbulent. Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna found herself at the heart of a controversy on social networks when Internet users accused her of putting her baby in danger. They accused her in particular of drinking alcohol (which is not recommended for pregnant women) in a video intended to promote cosmetic products from her brand, Fenty Skin. While in this mini-clip posted on her Instagram account, we see her using a facial treatment then a body cream from her line of beauty products, so tweeters especially noted that she was sipping a drink at the end of the sequence… But it was without counting on the support of his most assiduous fans who did some research and noticed that the beverage she was drinking was a non-alcoholic ginger drink called Ginger Ale. If the latter have therefore restored the truth to the public, part of it, installed on the African continent, will be delighted to learn that they too will be able to benefit from Riri’s cosmetic products…

Conquering Africa

Indeed, Rihanna – who is now part of the closed club of billionaire artists – is expanding her empire. Already available at Sephora in the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East, as well as online (on the Fenty Beauty website) for shipment to more than 150 countries, it announced on its networks that its cosmetics brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, would finally be distributed on the African continent. They will be on sale in many countries from May 27, 2022. Visibly happy with the news, she said: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time! !! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally available in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we are coming on May 27th and this is just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica”.

Rihanna owns 50% of the $2.8 billion Fenty Beauty brand. The other half belongs to the French luxury group LVMH, which owns other companies and brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and the Sephora chain of stores. The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Insta accounts also shared this information with this post: “The wait is finally over!!!” Note that the advantage of the products developed by the singer with her brands is that they are intended for people of all skin colors, and all skin types.