“It’s for today’s young women”

Very close to the debut on Amazon Prime Video of Cinderella, the film starring Camila Cabello, of which we can now admire new images. Meanwhile, director Kay Cannon leaves us a pretty clear mission statement on the matter.

A new remake of Cinderella is about to arrive in streaming, and this time the differences will be considerable, while trying to remain faithful to the original story.

A declare it is Kay Cannon, the director of the film, who together with the new images of the film also spoke about her goals in creating a more modern and up-to-date version of the famous story.

“While so many elements of the classic Cinderella story remain timeless, I really wanted to reach a new generation through contemporary tweaks to the aspects that seemed more dated“he affirmed in fact Cannon in an official statement “The opportunity to overturn some of these more classic tropes seemed very exciting to me, and I was looking forward to telling this story in such a way that it may be easier for today’s young women and girls to reflect in it, including my eight-year-old daughter“.

Loading... Advertisements

“Our Cinderella is not just a pretty face waiting to be saved by a prince. She makes herself heard, is active, fearless, and witty; he has dreams and craves independence. Her biggest priority is a career in a time when women couldn’t have one. Our Cinderella is someone children can be inspired by in a whole new way in front of their parents’ eyes, and my hope is that the whole family will be able to laugh, dance and sing while they all watch the movie together. If you know the words, make yourself heard!“.

At this link you can take a look at the latest Cinderella trailer, while you will find the new stills of the film in the gallery of the link source at the bottom of the news.