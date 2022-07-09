“It’s for you”: Daughters of Puma Rodríguez premiere a song and their followers assure that it is dedicated to their father

Jun 14 2022 – 7:00 p.m.



The daughters of José Luis Rodríguez “The Puma” they seem to be in search of family reconciliation. After many years of conflict, Liliana and Lilibeth Rodriguez MorilloThey seem to want to heal their wounds and start a new chapter.

Both are daughters of the singer with fellow Venezuelan artist Lila Morillo. However, after this separation, things between the family never went well again.

“El Puma”, his daughters and his only granddaughter have been estranged for several years. Now they release the song “Bad” which, according to the followers, seems dedicated to the singer.

What does “Malo” say, the new song by the daughters of “El Puma”?

Lliliana and Lilibeth announced through their social networks the release of “Malo”, their new song. The two appear in the video wearing evening gowns and accompanied by an orchestra.

Before beginning the interpretation, Lilibeth, in charge of writing the lyrics, gave a message that made her followers reflect.

“The songs that I write are inspired, but this one is different because it was given to me and I am not going to ignore the voice of God, because I know that one day I will see it, either because he returned or because I am called. I will be after God’s own heart, we will do what he expects us to do. This song is for you“, Says the second daughter of “El Puma”.

The message is completed by Liliana, who assures that the theme seeks the union and reconciliation of all families in conflict.

“For you and for every family in conflict suffering distances, separation, abandonment and oblivion. We hope this topic touches your heart,” said the entertainer and singer.

The lyrics of “Bad” speak of a relationship that was damaged and that does not find the way to reconciliation.

“Very unfortunate that there are such family conflicts and more so when it is between parents and children. Really you as daughters have sought all possible means to have that meeting with your father, “wrote a user.

Others also prayed that the moment of reconciliation between father and daughters would come soon.

“God allow this moment to come soonhe does not know the pain he has caused his daughters for all the things he has said, ”reflected another of the followers.

There are those who did not doubt it and directly attributed the message of the song to “El Puma”, who after the separation from Lila Morillo formed a new family with Carolina Perezwith whom he had his youngest daughter Genesis.

“They must make more commercial songs if they want to be heard on the radio. Although this message for El Puma is beautiful, “commented one of the sisters’ admirers.

