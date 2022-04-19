It’s from Concacaf! Carlo Ancelotti reveals the name of the team he will support at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

2022-04-19

The coach of real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, he already has clear which will be the team he will support in the coming Qatar World Cup 2022in the absence of the Italian team in the World Cup.

During an interview with Radio anch’io Sport from ‘Radio 1′, the coach of the merengue team assured that he will support the Canada National Teambecause he considers it as his second country, and also has good friends in the North American team.

“I will cheer for Canada, it is my second country, the president of the federation is Italian. They qualified in an extraordinary way and have very good players. I’ll be in the Canada jersey,” he said. Carlo Ancelotti.

And you have to remember that the coach’s wife, Mariann Barrena McClayis of Canadian nationality, and both were married in the city of vancouver, Canada. In addition, the coach has lived in that country for several years and managed to create a bond of affection with that nation.