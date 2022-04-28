it’s from realme, it comes in a limited edition and you can buy it on sale

Share

realme presents in Europe an exclusive edition of its realme 9 Pro+ based on Garena Free Fire, the fashionable survival video game on the Android platform.

We already commented a few days ago, when we showed you the new and spectacular Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokémon Edition from Samsung, which customization and exclusive or limited versions had become the goose that lays the golden eggs in the smartphone market, with infinity of manufacturers striving to sign agreements and present us with collector’s mobiles in very limited runs in units and markets.

We already know the last one it is from realme and it will also be exclusive for Europewith the video game of the moment on the Android platform as the protagonist and the basis of the successful realme 9 Pro+ for ensure the best user experience at the best price for fans of Garena Free Fire.

In fact, it will be Garena Free Firethe trendy survival video game, the center of attention of a smartphone with countless exclusive design detailswhich anticipates a good number of collaborations that realme has underway and that according to the Chinese firm we will learn about later, although in its case based on the GT Neo3 series.

So you can earn up to 10,000 dollars thanks to realme

The new terminal of exclusive design of realme was presented to us by the colleagues of GSMArena affirming that won’t change anything about your hardwarehere you have it analyzed in detail, with a surprising photographic section in your price range and an outstanding fast chargebeing precisely the autonomy and its energy performance its best credential.

In addition, as usually happens in these cases, the Shenzhen manufacturer will accompany its new realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition from an exclusive sales package with collectible accessoriesas a poster with a map of the game and some unreleased stickers.

In terms of availability and prices, we know that indeed this edition has been intended for audiences in Europe and cannot be bought outside the old continent, with a recommended price of 419 euros which, for a limited time, will be reduced on Amazon to 399 euros:

See on Amazon.es: realme 9 Pro+ (8GB/128GB) Free Fire Edition

realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition, video test

Our colleagues from Urbantecno have already been able to get their hands on it to show it to us on video, so before buying it you can stop by here to take a look at it first hand and know all its details… Do not miss this contact!

realme 9 Pro+, analysis: realme’s new mid-range wants to conquer you with its cameras

