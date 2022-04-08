“It’s frustrating not to have recognition in our own country”

The Hungarian filmmaker, winner at Sitges-2017, makes his debut at the Sala Puigserver with his award-winning theatrical production ‘Imitation of life’

The Teatre Lliure discovers the theatrical side of the filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo (‘Jupiter’s moon’, winner at the Sitges-2017 festival) with ‘Imagination of life’, award-winning montage presented from Friday to Sunday in the Fabià Puigserver room. The work is partly inspired by a real case. “In May 2005, in Budapest, a Roma boy was attacked with a sword on a bus. There was a huge uproar in the media and there were demonstrations against racism. Then it turned out that the attacker was a member of a right-wing group and I was also Roma. This case was one of the main inspirations for me for ‘Imitation of life'”, explains the creator, who is currently working on a dramatic series for Apple TV+, in an interview via ‘mail’, ‘The crowded room’, starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland.

Dignified life

His first show at the Lliure, performed by five Hungarian actors with Catalan subtitles, begins when a man shows up at a woman’s flat in Budapest to remove her from her home for the purpose of enforcing the testamentary will of a deceased person. However, an unexpected turn prevents him from carrying out his plan. He will be forced to examine his conscience, while the dark secrets that the place hides will appear that the new tenants will have to face.

“My plays are braver and give me courage in other territories”

The work shows the daily injustice of a society without empathy that marginalizes the weakest. The tone is not documentary theater, there is something magical realism. “Although it has its roots in reality, in real events and stories, it is pure imagination,” says the director.

“In Hungary there is no censorship but the support system for culture is limited”

independent theater

Proton Theater, a non-neutral company, as they show on their website, resists despite lack of support in his country where the populist Orbán has once again been re-elected Prime Minister. “In Hungary there is no censorship but the support system for culture is limited. As a result, the independent theater scene is underfunded. In our case it means that only 10-20% of our annual budget comes from state support. Funding the The rest is the task of the theater producer Dóra Büki, with whom I founded Proton Theater in 2009. Our platform is based on freedom. That’s how we worked from the beginning and that’s how we continue. The most difficult thing is to keep it, always find new forms of financing to maintain ourselves and move forward. I feel like the truth of ‘Imitation of life’ is part of my own life,” she confesses. It pains him that his respected company abroad does not have the same recognition and possibilities in his own country.

“Proton Theaterdue to its independence, is in a vacuum. It’s like a ghost company. On the one hand, this status gives freedom and independence. On the other hand, after representing Hungarian culture in the most prestigious festivals and theaters around the world for more than 12 years, it’s frustrating not to have financial security and not be recognized in our own country.” But he doesn’t want to complain too much either. Unlike other companies, they stick around.” It’s no wonder others have dropped out in recent years. Us, thanks to our international contacts we have a better situation than other independent Hungarian companies.

Ingenious scenery

‘Imitation of life’ has received numerous awardsseveral of them to his impressive scenery signed by Márton Ágh. “The design was long and complex. We thought of it as having to be able to move easily from one place to another. Everything is calculated down to the last detail with Márton Ágh and the entire technical team of the company”.