It’s going to be a weekend of HUGE Bitcoin investing! BTC BTCUSD What about Solana quotes and Cardano price? ADA SOL ADAUSD SOLUSD

During this week, both the “BITCOIN”, have behaved with a consolidation process struggling at the base of the support of the lateralization channel in which it has been immersed since last February 4, where the secondary downward trend that began in since November 2021, coinciding with its historical maximums.

Bitcoin is trading in real time right now at the $40,664 levels. During this European morning it has tried unsuccessfully to break the base of the support that has it located at $39,200, very attentive to the breakage of these levels, since if it occurs it would mark a new downward impulse in search of $37,000. The first resistance is located at $42,400/42,800, levels where it could attack this weekend. A break of these levels would mark a new technical objective located at $43,200/44,180. Only the break to the upside of the 44,000/45,000 levels would give us targets of $49,000/52,000 again.

Evolution of the first 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization in the last 24 hours and 7 days:

The balance of the first 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, shows a mixed result as a whole of the weekly balance “last 7 days”. The crypto that has appreciated the most and by far from the others has been Terra “Luna” with a revaluation of +14%, in second place we have Bitcoin “BTC” with +1.3% and in third place Solana “SOL” with an increase of + 0.87%, on the negative side the crypto that has fallen the most has been XRP “XRP” with a weekly loss of – 5.85%, followed in second place by Cardano “ADA” with a loss of – 3.25% and in third place Avalanche “AVAX”, with a fall of -2.16%.

In the last 24 hours, the trend continues to press down practically on the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization, with Solana “SOL” being the one that falls the most with declines of -2.57% and placing Bitcoin with falls of -1.95% .

Remember that incorporating an appropriate volume to the account is vital to make the operation successful and that past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, the risk of the stop being triggered and loss taking must always be assessed. The temporary term of the weekend added that the rest of the markets are closed incorporates a greater risk to the operation.

