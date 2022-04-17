Avatar, the highest-grossing film in cinema history, plans to release its belated sequel later this year. Little by little, we have been able to learn some details about its plot, including how complicated it according to James Cameron has been the writing of the script. That performance seems to have achieved her mission, since Zoe Saldana (Neytiri in history) has mentioned being excited after being able to see a 20-minute montage of Avatar 2.

Let us remember that Saldana is not the first interpreter of the film who confirms having cried, after seeing what the return to Pandora would be like. Stephen Lang (Colonel Quaritch) He noted last summer that he was in tears reading the script for the fifth installment. Yes, you read that right, Cameron. prepare up to 5 films of the franchise now owned by Disney. There are still 9 months left for the theatrical release, however, Zaldana has been one of the privileged few who has been able to see 20 minutes of footage of the title: “He was finally able to crack the challenge (underwater motion capture), you know, the whole thing about you can’t mimic in the water through performance capture, that was just a challenge that he had taken on himself and it took years. , And he did”the actress told journalist Kevin McCarthy.

In addition to the technical challenge itself, it appears that Avatar 2 will meet all emotional expectations of viewers who enjoyed the original tape 13 years ago. “It’s powerful and it’s compelling. I can choke talking about it because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment right before it ended last year, and I was speechless. She moved me to tears, ”said an emotional Saldana, which she was promoting the adam projectNetflix’s latest hit.

as if he hype was not already through the roof, the actress of Puerto Rican origin sentenced her experience predicting an unprecedented phenomenon: “I think you really have to prepare for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.”

Zoe Saldana is a special case in the collection since she is the only actress who appears in the first two highest-grossing films in the history of cinema: own Avatar Y Avengers: Endgame. The only one who can deal with this data is Tom Hollandthat although it does not appear in Cameron’s story, it does in end game, infinity war and recent success Spider-Man: No way home, three productions within the top 6 worldwide of the billboard.