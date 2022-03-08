it’s good, more normal; weight problem is dangerous

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez believes that Red Bull has a good car to compete in the 2022 Formula 1 season. A more ‘normal’ car compared to the previous year, but points out that weight problems, along with porpoising, are something delicate that can be risky for the pilots.

Interviewed by ESPN before the start of the season that will take place in Bahrain on March 20, Checo Pérez said that although it is still too early to make a definitive judgment and the conditions of the Barcelona practices are unique, he believes that the RB18, “it’s a good car.”

“This car is a bit more normal (compared to the very complicated handling required by the RB16B they used in 2021), it’s ok, it’s still a Red Bull, but I feel more comfortable with this car,” he said.

Some of the most notable differences, in addition to the 18-inch tires and ground effect, is that, because they are heavier, braking has to be thought of differently.

“Cars today are very heavy compared to what we had last year, you feel it, braking-wise it’s a bit slower, we haven’t tested the car on low fuel either, with low weight, to see how agile it can be. to be, but it’s interesting”, said who, although he set the third fastest time in Barcelona, ​​is aware that this does not mean anything in real terms for the season that is about to start.

OVERWEIGHT CARS; ‘SLIMMING THEM DOWN’ IS DANGEROUS

In Barcelona, ​​it was also discovered that most of the teams on the grid, except for Alfa Romeo, have overweight problems in the cars that will debut with the new regulations, which is why Checo Pérez hopes and believes that the limit should be raised, since Failure to do so would compromise the safety of the pilots.

“The main issue is that it can become an issue on the safety side, so I think 99 percent of the teams have that problem, they are seeing if they increase the weight a little,” said Checo Pérez in the talk. that he had with ESPN on his way through the United States for a promotional event.

He added that the weight of the pilot has no influence at all in this situation, since everyone has to give a minimum weight with everything and seat.

EXPLAINS THE DIFFICULTIES OF PORPOISING

Suddenly in F1, the buzzword is ‘porpoising’ which is a rippling or bouncing effect experienced by the cars in Barcelona at higher speeds, as ‘bubbles’ of air are formed by ground effect.

Checo Pérez sees in this a real problem, but solvable, although the nuance is how much will be lost in aerodynamic load of the cars to solve it.

“Yes I think that can be a problem, but I think that all the teams can solve it, but that implies moving away from your downforce, because the higher your height goes, you lose downforce and the fewer problems you have, but it is a problem. that all the teams are going to try to go as close to the limit as possible, in terms of what the driver can accept. It was in Barcelona, ​​which is a super clean track, but when we get to the ones with more bumps, more jumps, it could be a bigger problem.

“In Barcelona we felt it a little, but it is not a good ‘feeling’, that as a driver you want to experience or have. You go at very fast speeds and you start to lose a little vision with that, hopefully the teams find a solution and it is not something to which the pilot is exposed”, Checo broke down the matter.

ADRIAN NEWEY, A GENIUS

In the development and conceptualization of the new Red Bull car, engineer Adrian Newey, recognized as one of the most innovative and effective designers in the history of Formula 1, was key. Checo Pérez does not hesitate to say that the Englishman is a genius and that it was a great experience to have more intervention in the work with him, in the work that materialized in the RB18.

“Yes, he is a genius and you realize more than that the passion he has for the sport of Formula 1,” said the Mexican, “It is incredible and all the time we are in meetings, you are talking to him and he is drawing, they are engineers who spend once in a lifetime in the sport and he is a very complete engineer who understands the rider a lot”.