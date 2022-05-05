It’s great and costs less than 5 euros

Irrational Games has always been synonymous with shooters with excellent settings and highly polished mechanics, whose greatest exponents are found in the Bioshock saga. But before publishing his best-known work, Ken Levine surprised the industry with a title that beautifully recreated, even with the limited technology of the time, dramatic inserts and assaults by a SWAT team to rescue hostages and neutralize threats, and that if there are that to define with a single word that would be realism.

Some names that sound whenever we talk about Ken Levine and Irrational Games are usually System Shock 2, or the most recent Bioshock saga. But I am surprised -and personally I am also ashamed of- that we forget another saga whose last title was the pinnacleat that time, in terms of recreation of tactical situations with hostages, and managing a special team of the North American police: SWAT 4. Despite the technical limitations From the mid-2000s, in terms of AI development in games, mechanics and other elements that we take for granted today, this game was one of those that showed the industry that not all shooters had to be shooting at everything. moved and move to the next level.

SWAT 4 put us in the shoes of a SWAT team in which we were presented with a series of missions that ranged from rescuing hostages in robberies, kidnapping or other situations involving them, to assaults on gang hideouts or terrorist groups planning commit other attacks. Running away from arcade experiences and “run n’ gun” that were so abundant then, and now, Levine sought to offer more of a simulation than an arcade experience, but that didn’t make the FPS any less intense or frenetic than its competition. I always thought that I had a great understanding when it came to handling the recoil of various weapons in video games, especially after years of playing series like CoD, Battlefield or even ARMA. SWAT 4 in that sense has given me a lady slap in the face when handling weapons that really feel replicas from their counterparts in the real world.

Not all shooters had to be shooting everything that movedAssault rifles, submachine guns and other projectile weapons -both lethal and non-lethal- behave very erratically and dangerously, just like in life itself, if you don’t take your time to aim or if you only fire in automatic mode. However, our arsenal does not only include projectile weapons; incapacitating grenades, handheld cameras to check corners and tools to penetrate an entrenched position were also required in every mission in the game. This point would not be something problematic -in the good sense of the word- in order to overcome the levels of the game if it were not for the second characteristic that makes SWAT 4 the title that it is: the application of deadly force only when necessaryand of course no shooting before they do it against us and let’s say against civilians. To recreate these scenarios, the game had a revolutionary AI at that time, and very complete control and management options for our men.

A shooter that will force you not to shoot

As I have already mentioned, the object of the game is neutralize all the hostiles and save the hostages. We are a SWAT team, not soldiers, and our job is avoid any lowas far as possible, including enemies, and for this you have to adjust to what in real life is known as “rules of combat”. To do this, we have to “persuade”, verbally or with various devices, all those present in a room or environment to lay down their weapons and be able to handcuff them to prevent them from fighting back or putting themselves in danger when trying to escape. It was not easy, since the efficient yet primitive AI of all the NPCs made each situation different and you couldn’t take anything for granted when breaking into a room or building.

The game had a revolutionary AI at the timeIn addition, the management of 4 agents plus 1 sniper -through the command menus and their shoulder cameras- that accompanied us was an essential mechanic to win, and one that has surprised me even today for its flexibility and variety of options. Yes, it is true that at the beginning it was a bit difficult for me to get used to the controls of this system, which prints a very slow rhythm to the “gameplay” compared to other shooters. But once you get the hang of it, it’s a very stimulating mentally, and it is above all gratifying being able to leave a stage without having to kill anyone and with all your companions standing.

However, we must not forget that it is an old game, and sometimes the AI ​​or the mechanics take time to respond to our commands. But the mere fact that it does more than 15 years there was a game capable of offering all this was, without a doubt, a milestone that would mark what the evolution of many FPS mechanics for the future. I would even dare to say in conclusion, that if we hadn’t had this game, or others of a similar nature, today’s great titles like Rainbow Six Siege would not exist; shooters and the video game industry owe a great debt to Irrational Games and Ken Levine. If you are curious about him, you can buy SWAT 4 for less than 5 euros for a limited time.