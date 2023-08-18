Entertainment

“It’s hard, but I’m always trying my best”

Bruce Willis’ wife sent a disturbing message via Instagram.

The wife of Bruce Willis spoke frankly about the health of the actor:

Emma Heming, wife of actor Bruce Willis, sent a touching message about the difficult task of caring for a terminally ill person.

Emma Heming on the health of Bruce Willis

Emma posted an emotional video on Instagram, titled “Advice for a partner (carer)” The name given to persons appointed to care for a sick person.

Bruce Willis’ wife talks about the actor’s health and the care he is receiving. Emma insists that living with Bruce because of his dementia is not easy, but he does what he can for his family.

“I know it sounds like living my best life, but I have to make a conscious effort every day to live the best life I can. I do it for myself, for my daughters and for Bruce, who wouldn’t want me to live any other way.” After the walk he explained in the car.

“I don’t want to be seen as cool. Because I’m not cool. I’m not cool. But I have to do my best for myself and my family because, again, when we don’t take care of ourselves, we don’t take care of those can’t care for those we love Added.

Emma Heming’s message to fans

Similarly, Emma mentioned fans of Bruce Willis and thanked them for all the support they have provided since the actor fell ill.

“When we don’t take care of ourselves, we’re not being good to the people we love, to those we want to show and take care of. I don’t consider it a fine science, but I try. It’s a Affirmation is something I use on a daily basis so it stays in the foreground of my mind. Your photos, felt words of support and love for me and my family. Sincerely, thank you for your help.
I ask you to consider continuing to seek that beautiful thing or moment in your day and I hope you can take me seriously in my goofy hat.” It is read in the description of the video.

