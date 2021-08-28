It’s hard to predict how long Bitcoin will stay on top, says Wall Street veteran

Bitcoin has remained the leading crypto asset in terms of market capitalization since its launch back in 2009. Given that thousands of different cryptocurrencies have sprung up over the years, could any of them one day surpass Bitcoin (BTC)?

Daniel Strachman, managing partner at A&C Advisors LLC, commented in this regard:

“The cryptocurrency sector is at the start of the second inning, and it appears that BTC has remained at the top. However, just like with the Red Sox who deeply disappointed this year, we simply cannot know what will happen in the future. It will depend on the market reaction and investor interest. There is a lot of talk about ETH going over BTC someday, a very reasonable prediction, but we still have to play a few more innings to see what happens. “

The cryptocurrency industry has already gone through numerous market cycles, growing more and more after each of them: currently the 100 most important cryptocurrencies in the sector have a combined capitalization of over a billion dollars.

The technology behind cryptocurrencies has greatly developed and evolved since the introduction of Bitcoin over a decade ago. From time to time, discussions emerge regarding “flippening”, a jargon used in the sector to indicate the hypothetical event in which a digital asset other than BTC will manage to conquer the first position in the market cap ranking.

But what could cause another cryptocurrency to overtake Bitcoin? “Utility in the market, adoption by investors, interest: these are the factors that will allow a crypto-asset, or perhaps even more than one, to outperform BTC“explained Strachman.

Related: MicroStrategy invests an additional $ 177 million in Bitcoin, now owns nearly 109,000 BTC

Finally, Strachman said about the effects that a potential flippening could have on the market: