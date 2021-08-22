“It’s hard to stay away from your best friend”

ÈCardi B: “I couldn’t stand it anymore, too many arguments, too many discussions”

Exactly one month ago, on September 15th, the news of the divorce between Cardi B and rapper Offset arrived. The couple, after 3 years of marriage and a daughter, Kulture, decide to separate at the behest of the 28-year-old singer. The reasons are various: Cardi, in a direct Instagram, talks about the constant quarrels, secrets and rumors that circulate about her husband’s infidelity. A source close to the couple said “Cardi doesn’t trust Offset, the last two years have been very difficult for her with all these scandals.”

On the social network, the singer confirmed the separation by admitting: “Sometimes people separate and go their separate ways, it’s nothing extraordinary, it happens! I have been with this man for 4 years, I have a daughter, a house. But we get bored of the constant discussions. Before something bad happens, before being left or betrayed, it’s better to split up. What’s wrong with that? ”. She then added, to a fan’s question: “I want to be a good example for my daughter and for all women, I have nothing to hide”.

This separation, however, lasted very little. Last week the two were seen together on her birthday in Las Vegas. Sources say they were comfortable with each other and the stories posted on Instagram confirm this. Later, they were photographed exiting the club exchanging pals and entering the beautiful Rolls Royce that Offset gave to his ex-wife for the occasion.

Two days ago, in another Instagram Live, Cardi returns to talk about the subject and confirms that she is dating her ex-husband again. “He is my best friend. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend for days. It’s really difficult! Then we have a daughter together, ”she explained. After this statement, she added that what she and Offset have is “dysfunctional” like any other relationship: their romance is simply “more public”.

