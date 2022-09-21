“It’s hard to talk about it”: Shakira, in the middle of a divorce with Gérard Piqué, breaks the silence

On June 4,Shakira and Gérard Piqué officially announced their separation after twelve years of relationship in a joint statement to the EFE agency, the equivalent of the Spanish AFP. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children (Milan and Sasha), which is our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, could we read in this press release.

Today is the first time since this shocking revelation that the Colombian star has spoken. “It’s really difficult to talk about it personally, especially since it’s the first time I’ve addressed this situation in an interview,” she explains. to the American version of the magazine SHE, which she is on the cover. “I stayed quiet and just tried to take it all in. VSIt’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through this (divorce process in progress, editor’s note), and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not a separation normal. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult”‘, she continues.