‘It’s hell!’ Arjen Robben on his first marathon

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.12.2022 08:01:49





After a few months of his retirement as a footballer, Arjen Robben he ran his first marathon and declared it was hell, no fun, as he ended up with cramps.

The marathon was the one in Rotterdam and was hand in hand former Olympic figure skater, Erben Wennemars.

It was a challenge for the 38-year-old former soccer player, who stopped the clock at 3:13:40, 69 minutes from race winner, Abdi Nageeye.

“Some say ‘you’re an idiot,’ but I’m just a sports fanatic. I realized very quickly that it really wasn’t my day. At one point I had to go for a walk because I had cramps, and then you have to start all over again.” new. After 30 kilometers, you no longer enjoy it, it’s hell. You think you’ll never do it again, but since you’ve started…but yeah, maybe we’ll do it one more time,” he said on NOS.

Robben, who retired from professional football in June 2021 wearing the jersey of the Groningenand months later he completed the marathon at a rate of 4:35/km.

“It wasn’t fun, it really wasn’t fun. I made it, but that’s it. I’ve suffered a lot and I’ve been struggling mentally for a long time. The public helps you a lot. Thank you all. At first I was worried about the brand, but at a certain point you don’t think about it anymore. So it’s about surviving and finish my first marathon. You realize what something like that does to your body, but I did it,” Robben said.

