In a new interview, Ben Affleck praised JLo, saying he feels “in awe” of the effect it has on the world and on women of color.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they are one of the most talked about (and loved) couples of the moment (and also of the past in fact).

Among the photos of the paparazzi, the red carpet in Venice, strictly together, and that of the Met Gala, the two were not at all shy in being seen around hand in hand.

But if before it was just photos, now Ben Affleck has spoken publicly about Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since their romance restarted in nearly 20 years.

In fact, in a new interview, the actor revealed how much he admires his fiancée for her strong, positive impact around the world.

“I am amazed by Jennifer’s effect on the world – said the Oscar winner, 43 years old – At most I, as an artist, can make films that move people.”

“Jennifer instead inspired a huge group of people to find their place in this country and in the world”.

And again: «This it is an effect that few people throughout history have had, one that I will never know and that I can only observe and admire with respect ».

During the interview, Ben Affleck went on to praise Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, for being a model for black women.

“I have seen firsthand the merit he has. It happens very often that women of color approach her to tell her how she was for them example of a strong and successful woman, and what his presence in the entertainment world means for them ».

It was also revealed during the interview that JLo’s philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, is partnering with Goldman Sachs with the goal of supporting 10,000 small businesses of Latinx entrepreneurs.

While Ben Affleck is clearly proud, the lead singer of Jenny From the Block she feels the same way about her boyfriend.

After attending the Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck earlier this month – where the couple made their first big red carpet comeback together – JLo praised him on social media for his new movie, The Last Duel.

The two resumed dating in April, right after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez.

The couple had already been together in the early 2000s, complete with an engagement in November 2002. But i Bennifer they then broke up in January 2004 without ever getting married.

However, this flashback seems to be going very well. The two have been paparazzed several times together on several occasions, and have been seen dating all of their children.

A source close to the couple even said: “They both think this is the right time.” That the much-postponed wedding is approaching soon ?!

