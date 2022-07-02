“It’s impossible to hide it”, the revelation of Cristiano Ronaldo on his underwear and his intimacy…

Announced on the departure from the Manchester United side, is Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to hang up his crampons? It will happen one day, and the fans of the Portuguese star must face the facts even if they have a hard time accepting it. And maybe after leaving Real Madrid, the player doesn’t feel comfortable on the pitch anymore. Indeed, he left the club of the Spanish capital to join Juventus of Turin in 2018. Despite excellent stats, he finally decides to return to the club which allowed him to explode in his debut (Manchester United: note) but his return will not go as planned…

Admittedly, CR7 still has remarkable stats that are hard to imagine for a 37-year-old player. But it seems that his teammates are not keeping up and are annoying him greatly. Many rumors assure that it would be because of this feeling of helplessness on the part of the other players, and the lack of ambition of the club, that he would like to slam the door of Manchester. But will another club position itself? Because despite his advanced age, Cristiano Ronaldo still has very high salary requirements.

Full the underpants

In the worst case, if he comes to end his career as a footballer, the genius of the round ball would have already found his conversion. Proof of this is with his Instagram post of this Saturday, July 2. A post to announce a new project that will undoubtedly surprise its fans and its community.

“It is always impossible to hide it”, he wrote initially in the caption of his publication in which he posed in his underwear. But the one who tragically lost one of his babies at birth with Georgina Rodriguez “reassured” everyone by specifying that he was not mentioning his genitals when he alluded to the difficulty of “hiding it”: “the comfort the @cr7cristianoronaldo underwear collection provides and the fun we have every time we shoot a campaign. Especially behind the scenes”. The footballer has actually just launched the new campaign for his brand of underpants and some will be able to take advantage of it to get an eyeful.

