it’s Juve-Inter fire duel

Transfer market, the blow that can come directly from the Champions League has been decided: it is a fiery duel between Juventus and Inter

Juventus And Inter they became aware of the upcoming challengers in Champions League. The bianconeri managed to win their group – to everyone’s surprise – by beating the Chelsea thanks to the misstep of the ‘Blues’ on the field of Zenith. The ‘Beloved’, on the other hand, had to settle for second place after the defeat at the hands of real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Today the draws were staged, which initially smiled at both local teams, the only ones left in the race. To the men of Merry had touched him Sporting Club de Portugal, while the team of Inzaghi had fished theAjax. Opponents with obvious pitfalls, but feasible on paper. Due to a “technical problem” (as explained later by theUEFA), however, everything was canceled and repeated. On the second lap, very bad news arrived for the Milanese, who in the end will have to contend with the Liverpool steamroller. All in all a similar scenario for Juve, who will find the Villarreal. Two very stimulating challenges lie ahead, with many special observers also on the front transfer market.

The transfer market of Juve and Inter ignites: the Champions hit has been decided

As always, the Big Ears Cup is a fantastic showcase to showcase your qualities and attract buyers, especially from the knockout stage onwards. Inter-Liverpool and Villarreal-Juventus arouse a lot of interest in this sense too. Among the disaffected with luxury and new talents, there are several players who could suit the two Italians.

In our poll today on Twitter we have proposed four names. Let’s talk about Origin, Pau Torres, Tsimikas And Gerard Moreno. To win the contest is the Spanish defender, with the 40% of votes. Immediately after, the attacker of the ‘Yellow Submarine’ is placed with the 36%. In third place Origi (17%) and, finally, in last position the full-back of the ‘Reds’ with only the 7% of votes. The fans choose Pau Torres, maybe in the future Juve and Inter could give us a little thought.