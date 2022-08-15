“It’s like a different guy”: Ashton Kutcher revealed Mila Kunis’s reaction to his new mustache

UNITED STATES-. On Thursday, August 11, during an appearance on the program Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest presenter David Alan Grier, Ashton Kutcher talked about the facial hair transformation she had to go through for her latest film vengeance. The star of Friends with Rights revealed what was the reaction of Mila Kunis in the face of such a change.

In the film, the character of kutcherthe rural music producer of Texas Quentin SellersHe has a thin mustache. “This character, when I first saw him, I thought, ‘This is interesting.’ He had that Boss Hog vibe. I was like, ‘Okay, I think this guy has, like, this air of sophistication,'” the actor recalled. “So my wife had to deal with it and it was all fun,” he added.

When grier asked him how he was able to remove his facial hair, kutcher said Kunis He accepted it very well. “We’ve been together for seven years, so when I brought home the mustache she was like, ‘Oh, it’s like a different guy!'” said the actor, who after reading the script was impressed and agreed to join the project. which marks the directorial debut of BJ Novak.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis co-starred in That ’70s Show in 1998

In the words of kutcher, the film “is about a podcaster from New York who goes to Southwest Texas to basically show everyone how dumb they are and gets a lesson along the way.” The actor called the film “beautiful, but very funny.” Meanwhile, the star and Kunis prepare for the release of a new and nostalgic project, the series based on That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show.

kutcher Y Kunis starred That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006 together with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp Y Kurtwood Smith. “Mila and I were like, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position we’re in because of that show, so let’s go back and do this. We came back and had fun for a week, ”said the actor about his special participation in the new series.



