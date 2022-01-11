“It’s like a flu.” No more tampons, they change everything – Time





Spain is ready to take a fundamental step in the normalization of the fight against Covid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an interview with Cadena Ser radio announced the new approach of the Iberian nation after the spread of the Omicron variant: “With Omicron we are heading towards an endemic disease instead of a pandemic as before. We need to respond to this situation with new tools. This year we are seeing how pharmaceutical companies work in this direction. We have to respond with other tools, more related to vaccination or self-protection with masks. Over 90% of the over 12 population has completed the vaccination course. We also bought about 344,000 doses of Pfizer’s oral anti-Covid drug ”.





At the peak of the number of infections, the Spanish government works with the forecast that starting from February the cases will begin to decrease, having reached a peak in this month of January and with a lower lethality. Now the next step for the Spanish government will be to start treating Covid in a way more similar to the approach to a common flu: without counting every case of contagion, without testing in front of the appearance of a minimum symptom.



