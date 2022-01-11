World

“It’s like a flu.” No more tampons, they change everything – Time

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read


Spain is ready to take a fundamental step in the normalization of the fight against Covid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an interview with Cadena Ser radio announced the new approach of the Iberian nation after the spread of the Omicron variant: “With Omicron we are heading towards an endemic disease instead of a pandemic as before. We need to respond to this situation with new tools. This year we are seeing how pharmaceutical companies work in this direction. We have to respond with other tools, more related to vaccination or self-protection with masks. Over 90% of the over 12 population has completed the vaccination course. We also bought about 344,000 doses of Pfizer’s oral anti-Covid drug ”.

The incredible mistake in the laboratory and the birth of the new Deltacron variant

At the peak of the number of infections, the Spanish government works with the forecast that starting from February the cases will begin to decrease, having reached a peak in this month of January and with a lower lethality. Now the next step for the Spanish government will be to start treating Covid in a way more similar to the approach to a common flu: without counting every case of contagion, without testing in front of the appearance of a minimum symptom.

Covid cancels surgery. It's a drama: up to 80% less

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

SCENARIOS / The US is the real reason that prevents Putin from invading Ukraine

3 weeks ago

Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants

2 weeks ago

“A mistake is the no to the reform of the CSM”

3 weeks ago

United States, over 100,000 deaths from overdose. With the pandemic increased by 30%

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button