“it’s like a new sport”

The second season of The Morning Show is available on the AppleTV + streaming platform with Jennifer Aniston in the role of journalist Alex Levy, presenter of the homonymous broadcast of the title.

The Apple TV + series begins with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) turning out to be a sexual predator and is hunted from conduction of the transmission The Morning Show. Alex Levy (Aniston) is then joined by a new colleague, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), check out the trailer for The Morning Show 2. During an interview with IndieWire Aniston talked about the second season and what happens to her character:

“‘The Morning Show’ is all Alex has … she burned every bridge because all she cared about was that show, being on top and maintaining that level at any cost, to the point that turned a blind eye to misconduct. When she returns to the show, she naively thinks she has gained some wisdom but then realizes that there are so many secrets, the book, and then this and that. It’s just, ‘Oh my God, how do I deal with this?’ He’s spent so much time trying to plug all the holes in the canoe so it doesn’t sink. Trial that desperation not to be discovered, he has to live an exhausting existence ”.



After Mitch’s suicide death, Alex is shocked not only by her conflicted feelings for her former co-host (whom she visited in Italy shortly before his death), but by the public backlash over her decision to travel internationally during a global pandemic as she is then diagnosed with COVID. The second season of The Morning Show is set in the months preceding the turning point of the pandemic in America and Alex is among the first important figures to contract the virus. She is told to isolate herself but her producer, Chip (Mark Duplass), convinces Alex to sharing his predicament with the world through live footage from home. It’s their chance to show people what the disease looks like and the opportunity for Alex to speak directly to the audience.

“Obviously, it’s a new thing that’s happening. It’s the new sport“, Aniston said about cancel culture and how that affects people like Alex. “It sounds reckless, which is why I think we really wanted to explore it on the show. What happens when someone is “deleted”? It depends, of course, on the level of crime: some are obviously unthinkable and unforgivable acts that cannot be overlooked, and then some are just acts of bad judgment, or there are things that have been exhumed from 20 years ago, when times were different and things that were normal today are no longer normal. But what was fun for me was realizing that you can put your head in the sand as much as you want, but eventually you will get caught. You can’t hide forever. “

We leave you with our first impressions of The Morning Show 2, we remind you that the first two seasons are available on AppleTv +.