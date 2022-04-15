“It’s like everyone owns property”: Viola Davis was terrified to play Michelle Obama

UNITED STATES-. Viola Davis she may have a Tony, an Emmy and an Oscar on her hands, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t roles she isn’t afraid to take on. The star admitted in a recent interview that in his latest project, in which he played Michelle Obama for the Showtime anthology series, The First Ladynerves paralyzed her like never before.

The First Lady, which opens April 17, will show how “many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.” The show will delve into the personal and political lives of three of these “unique and enigmatic women.”

“You’re terrified every time you start a job because you’re afraid of being found out, that’s the great impostor syndrome. But with Michelle Obama, it’s like everyone has ownership of Michelle Obama.” Davis. “I mean, her book came out and it was on all the best-seller lists, everyone knows what she looks like, what she sounds like, what her hair is like,” the star continued.

Viola Davis will co-star in the series alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Nevertheless, Davis finds even more frightening what you might think Michelle Obama of his interpretation. “There’s kind of a sister bond for me, you know that girl code like, I have to make the sister look good. It’s all those things that you don’t think about as an actor because it has nothing to do with acting.”

“Who are they when the doors are closed and what do they have to deal with, all that crap they have to navigate every day, and how does it affect the dynamic of their relationship, I think that was the biggest surprise,” he said. Daviswho personally knows obama. Along with the actress The First Lady will co-star michelle pfeiffer Y Gillian Anderson as Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively.