It’s love between Lily-Rose Depp and Yassine Stein

Who had hoped for a flashback between Lily-Rose Depp and the young French star Timothée Chalametmust resign: the actress and model is serious with Yassine Stein. Enough to invite him to Los Angeles, where Lily spends most of the year lately, and where dad lives Johnny Depp.

The story between the 22 year old, face of Chaneland the 27-year-old rapper of Casablanca began in late summer 2021, after a fleeting – very fleeting – adventure of Lily-Rose with Austin Butler (formerly of Vanessa Hudgens). The first public snapshot of Lily and Yassine dates back to last Octoberin a bistro of Paris.

Now, on the other side of the ocean, it is still a lunch that sets the scene for the meeting, once again in a “typical” place: a fast food restaurant, where the eldest daughter of the pirate Jack Sparrow and Vanessa Paradis. Judging by the images that portray them together outside the room, at the end of the lunch, the understanding between the two boys is evident and sets a definitive stone on the hypotheses that they wanted Lily still tied – at least in her heart – to her ex Chalamet.

The love between the model and the star of Call me by your name And Dunes had broken out on set of The King in 2018. She was back from an affair with Ash Stymesther elder model and with an ex-wife and a dependent daughter, he could boast of having been the son-in-law of Madonnahaving had a long flirt with Lourdes Leon. Between them everything seemed to be going well, but their respective work commitments, the pandemic, and (probably) even the young age played against and in April 2020 the break had become official.

Official, but not definitive, because rumors of flashbacks and shots in which the two actors appeared together had given hope to the most romantic. Until Yassine arrives. Which seems to have really won young Depp’s heart.