It’s Lukaku’s mom’s curse

There are eleven players on the pitch, and ten out of the field too. Milan have been used to living with forced absences for over a year but what has been happening in recent times is beyond any statistic. With the news of the three positives last night (and in the hope that today’s round of tampons does not give other bad news) the unavailable for this afternoon’s super-match against Roma reached ten. These are Tomori, Kjær, Bennacer, Kessié, Calabria, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré, Pellegri, Castillejo and Tătăruşanu. In practice, almost all of the defense is out of the game and it should also be considered that the veterans from injuries, such as Leao and Rebic, do not have the 90 ‘in the legs and could even remain on the bench.

Pioli forced to overturn the formation after the three positive cases at Covid

A big problem for Pioli who had prepared the game differently and who found himself forced to do everything all over again on the eve. Milan has not officially communicated the names of the three positives to Covid but it emerged that they are Calabria, Romagnoli and Tomori. Three / quarters of the Rossoneri defense. If the match were to be played this afternoon – the conditional is a must – Milan will probably field this eleven: Maignan. Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Theo. Krunic, Tonali. Messias, Brahim, Saelemaekers, Giroud.

Milan fans remember the voodoo of Lukaku’s mother

An endless curse that for many Milan fans – between the serious and the facetious – can be traced back to the voodoo witchcraft of Lukaku’s mother as can be seen from the comments on social media: “but why doesn’t Lukaku’s mother let go? Or if not her whoever she is. What and how many other endurance tests do we have to pass? ” or even “madam Lukaku he could kindly let us breathe we don’t ask so much just a little respite please “and again:” Remove those c … pins from the donkey’s mother “.

The concerns of the fans of the Devil do not only concern the match against Roma: “And if only that was the problem, we have seen how some players need months before recovering from the covid” or even: “All January without defense. And until February ahead with the revamped midfield. Let’s play for participate. Maybe with style. But winning is not our thing. Even Fiorentina, Rome, Atalanta try (read transfer market). Arms fall “.

The solution for a fan is only one: “And nothing, now it’s easy to take us on the“ misfortunes ”of Milan. After the burst of injuries, now the covid that hits an entire department already without Kjaer, frankly, we can’t take it anymore. They went to Lourdes“

