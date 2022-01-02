It’s made for Tuanzebe! It remains only to fix the ransom, but he won’t be in time for Juve-Napoli

From Manchester United to Napoli, with the loan formula: it is made for the arrival in Serie A of Axel Tuanzebe. It will be the first hit of Napoli’s January transfer market and will come to replace Kostas Manolas. The English defender has expressed his satisfaction, Aston Villa (where he was playing on loan) has given the go-ahead. But he will not have time for Juventus-Napoli, as the Corriere dello Sport:

“Tuanzebe will become the fourth power plant available to Spalletti, he will take the place of Manolas, it will cost almost nothing (about 500 thousand euros for the loan), he will wait until a ransom clause will be inserted (which the British obviously want high, around 15 million. of euro; which Adl wants to keep on more reasonable levels) and then it will land in Capodichino. Those inside say, that it is done: obviously small edges must be removed. But within 48 hours, we will proceed to make official a deal that the Naples quickly set up.

[…] From Birmingham to Naples, therefore, it will have to be a moment, even if – considering the bureaucracy – Tuanzebe will not have time to show up on the evening of the Epiphany in Turin against Juventus: it will be a gift for the future “.