its managers talk about the challenge of creating from the feedback of professionals

Now that the first orders for the Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display are reaching lucky customers, the heads of these two pieces of engineering have sat down for an interesting interview. A interview where they comment on the design, the characteristics, the decisions around ports, thermal design and more.

A computer born from feedback from professionals

Matthew Panzarino of TechCrunchsat down for an interview with Tom Boger, vice president of product marketing for Mac and iPad, Shelly Goldberg, senior director of product design for Mac and iPad, and Xander Soren, director of product marketing for Pro Apps.

According to executives, these products they began to take shape together with the modular Mac Pro of 2019. The idea behind them comes from Apple’s Pro Workflows Team, a team of people dedicated to “interacting with and obtaining information from professionals in fields such as creative or scientific to better understand their work processes.” It is from this feedback that Apple created the new product category.

“We look at Mac Studio a lot for what it is, an entirely new Mac product line. Which is rare. We don’t add product lines to the Mac very often,” says Tom Boger, vice president of product marketing for Mac and iPad at Mac Studio. Manzana. “Our philosophy wasn’t at all to take a Mac Mini and scale it up, it was ‘we know we’re working on this M1 Ultra chip and we want to bring it to those users who want performance and conductivity and a modular system. And let it live right on the desktops of people so it’s at their fingertips. And that’s what we deliver.”





Soren adds that one of the goals of Mac Studio is democratize the power and possibilities so that professionals can enjoy tools that help them in their work fields.

“When it comes to professional technologies, things can get expensive. You need a lot of different equipment. You need a specific type of professional space to work. In the past you needed big teams,” Soren says. “That’s all evolving a lot. And I think one of the reasons that evolution is really accelerating in the last couple of years is because of Apple’s silicon.





At various points, such as the decision to include several ports on the front of the machine or to keep USB-A connectors, feedback from these professionals was key.

The number of ports available in Mac Studio is something that came out of research with their professional clients, talking to them, asking them how many devices they’re using. The USB-A options were a bit of a surprise to me, to be honest, but Boger says his research showed there was still a need for legacy.

With a cooling system on par with the power of the M1 Ultra





The Mac Studio was born from the Mac Pro, despite its similarity to the Mac mini. Being able to efficiently cool an M1 Ultra chip with virtually no sound from the Mac was one of the biggest challenges. More so if we take into account that the team was used to the Mac Pro, which has a large amount of space for fans and air circulation.





It was a really fun challenge from a hardware perspective, because we’re trying to deliver a massive amount of performance like that, but we were really limited on the form factor,” says Goldberg. “Obviously, if you’re going to put it on your desk, you don’t want to to bother you while you do all those things. So it’s a really fun challenge from a hardware perspective, the team did hundreds of thermal simulations for airflow to try to figure out what the best airflow pattern is through the system to try and optimize performance and acoustics and ultimately we came up with the design that we have, which has the entrance at the bottom going in through over 2,000 machined holes that are machined at an angle [específico] that rotates as the perimeter is traversed”.

And that sounds really good





In addition to the Mac Studio, the interview has also touched on the Studio Display. Boger has described her as a “great, very accessible and very mainstream display for all of our Mac users”. While Goldberg has highlighted the capabilities of Spatial Audio and how the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro now comes to a desktop.

Goldberg says the studio display’s spatial audio system also uses the force-canceling drivers they built for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, a first for a desktop audio system. These specialized drivers provide an internal opposing force that dampens unwanted vibrations, acting as a damper that prevents vibration from a speaker cone from traveling into the enclosure.

“I think that makes a big difference in sound quality because by having those opposing drivers, we’re sending all the vibration that we create into the intentional vibration that’s creating the sound rather than into the case and shaking the case in ways sometimes. less predictable that create side effects acoustically that are undesirable,” says Goldberg.

The Mac deal for the desktop has taken a more than substantial evolutionary leap with the introduction of the Mac Studio and the Studio Display. A combo that can replace a Mac Pro and a Pro Display XDR in many cases and bring the power of the M1 Ultra closer to all users.