It’s moving around the West Toronto Railpath

West Toronto Railpath.
The West Toronto Railpath needs some love in places.
West Toronto Railpath.
The pedestrian bridge over the West Toronto Railpath.
West Toronto Railpath.
Approaching Bloor GO Station on the West Toronto Railpath.

About MOCA

Retracing your steps on the Railpath, take one of the stairs down to Bloor Street (at Bloor Station). Then go east to cross at Sterling Street, which you will take south to reach the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) next to Spaccio West.

You’ll want to check out the Ethica Coffeehouse/Coffee Shop (104-213 Sterling Rd) to admire their beautiful industrial space.

MOCA, located in the former Tower Automotive Building dating from 1920, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (until 9 p.m. on Fridays). It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The admission cost is $10.

The Forno Cultura bakery serves museum customers from 9 a.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Ethica Coffee Roasters.
Ethica Coffee Roasters.
MOCA.
MOCA.

Among other things, the MOCA is currently offering the starting point for a new augmented reality exhibition Seeing the Invisible, which spans multiple Toronto parks through an app. This artistic event will continue until September 30, 2023 and I can’t wait to experience it!

Note that a huge development project is currently going up on the flanks of the MOCA. He greatly reduced the parking spaces around the museum. Alternatively, Dundas West underground station is 250 meters from the Railpath access on Bloor West.

A 2.4 km circuit around the MOCA.
A 2.4 km circuit around the MOCA.

