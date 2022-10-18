It’s moving around the West Toronto Railpath

About MOCA

Retracing your steps on the Railpath, take one of the stairs down to Bloor Street (at Bloor Station). Then go east to cross at Sterling Street, which you will take south to reach the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) next to Spaccio West.

You’ll want to check out the Ethica Coffeehouse/Coffee Shop (104-213 Sterling Rd) to admire their beautiful industrial space.

MOCA, located in the former Tower Automotive Building dating from 1920, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (until 9 p.m. on Fridays). It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The admission cost is $10.

The Forno Cultura bakery serves museum customers from 9 a.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Among other things, the MOCA is currently offering the starting point for a new augmented reality exhibition Seeing the Invisible, which spans multiple Toronto parks through an app. This artistic event will continue until September 30, 2023 and I can’t wait to experience it!

Note that a huge development project is currently going up on the flanks of the MOCA. He greatly reduced the parking spaces around the museum. Alternatively, Dundas West underground station is 250 meters from the Railpath access on Bloor West.