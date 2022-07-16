its musical catalog fully available!

It was a fanfare arrival that Beyoncé made on the TikTok social network on July 14, since her account rose to 3.6 million subscribers in just a few hours. A happy surprise for his many fans as the release of his album Renaissance is imminent.

To read >> The return of Beyoncé, seen by Alice Augustin

A musical arrival

If for the moment Beyoncé has only posted a video which is in fact a compilation of videos of fans dancing to her latest song, the singer has another big surprise in store. Indeed, it has made its entire musical catalog available on the platform. Concretely, this means that each content creator can add a Beyoncé song as background music to a video.

As a comment to her first video, the star simply thanked her fans for supporting her and giving her a smile: “Seeing you all dance to my song made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love you have for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B »

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL ♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Enough to wait until July 29, when Beyoncé’s seventh solo album will be available. It will consist of 16 titles.

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also