It’s Never Too Late, Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman on Channel 5

The film It is never too late airs from 11.20 pm on Channel 5. The protagonists are Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman ready to tell their emotions.

The 2007 opera was scripted by Justin Zackham. Produced by Warner Bros, it is directed by the great Rob Reiner. He made his debut in 1984 with This is spinal tap, but surely his greatest masterpieces are Stand by me – I remember a summer and Misery must not die besides of course Harry, this is Sally. In addition to the two great artists already mentioned in the cast we also find Sean Hayes, Alfonso Freeman, Rob Morrow, Beverly Todd, Rowena King, Annton Berry Jr, Verda Bridges, Destiny Brownridge, Brian Copeland and Ian Anthony Dale.

It is never too late, the plot of the film

Loading... Advertisements

There plot from It’s never too late it is built in a very interesting way able to tease a rather large target. They will face a mechanic of humble origins and an industry tycoon. The two are both terminally ill and will find themselves in the same hospital room. There an unexpected friendship will be born that will lead the two to compile a list of what to do before dying.

READ ALSO >>> A tremendous brain tumor

A great reflection

The film reflects on life and death. He does it with lightness that comes only from the great comedies and manages to move but also to make people laugh heartily at times. The work is built in a very intelligent way and has some very important ideas. It must certainly be seen with the awareness that some topics are really very strong and touching, capable of making you cry and also create a little anxiety.