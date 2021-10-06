News

“It’s never too late” on TV. Jack Nicholson’s (real) hospital experience and Clint Eastwood’s rejection. The 10 secrets

2 September 2020 – 08:49

The comedy directed in 2007 by Rob Reiner divides the critics, but is a huge box office success. Inspired protagonists and anthology gags

from Francesco Tortora

Tonight (at 9 pm, Iris), «It’s never too late», a 2007 comedy directed by Rob Reiner, is on the air. Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) is an American multimillionaire diagnosed with terminal cancer. At the hospital where he is hospitalized he shares a room with the mechanic Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman) who, like him, has a tumor and only six months to live. Although the two have nothing in common, they make friends and decide to draw up a list of “essential” things to do before dying. The two escape from the hospital and live an exciting adventure in search of the true meaning of life. “It’s Never Too Late” is a fun movie, full of anthology gags and with two inspired protagonists. Although some of the gimmicks appear a bit cheesy, the film is not lacking in suspense and twists. Upon release, the film divided critics, but captured the box office. Costing 45 million dollars, it makes 175 million dollars worldwide. Waiting for the broadcast, here are 10 things you may not know.

2 September 2020 | 08:49

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


