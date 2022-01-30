It’s never too late, so Jack Nicholson’s hospitalization inspired the film

It’s never too late is the film with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman that will be broadcast tonight at 21.20 on 27 – TwentySeven, the new Mediaset channel just introduced and visible on channel 27 of digital terrestrial.

The plot is never too late

Directed by Rob Reiner, It’s never too late tells the story of Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) and Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman), two men who find themselves making friends in the most horrible way imaginable. Cole is a man full of money, who got everything from his career; Chambers, on the other hand, is a mechanic with little money, but with the soul of a wise poet. When they are told that the hands of their biological clock are about to stop due to a bad disease, the two decide to compile a list of the things they would love to do before they die.

Although the doctors would like to keep them confined within the walls of the hospital in order to begin a treatment that could slow the progress of the disease and give him a little more time on Earth, the two escape from the clinic and will start a series of misadventures that they will lead them not only to complete the points on their personal list, but above all to discover what the true meaning of life is.

Where does the inspiration for the film come from?

Despite being blacklisted for scripts that would hardly have seen the light of a movie theater, It’s never too late it came to the cinema in 2007 and had an unexpected success. The original title of the film, The bucket list, became a common expression and still today when English-speaking people refer to bucket list as with the list of experiences to be done before a certain point in one’s existence, they refer to the film. As he explains IMBD, the original title of the film comes from the English expression “kicks the bucket” , which could be translated with “kick the bucket”. Therefore “Bucket List” it essentially becomes the modern term for the list of goals a person hopes to achieve before dying.

A concept that, according toInternet Movie Data Base, the president liked it too Barack Obama who, in a 2015 White House speech, refers to the film and the Bucket List by claiming that he doesn’t have much time left in presidential terms. Rob Reiner, director of the film, he was very fascinated by this idea of ​​the list and by the concept of two men who, at the end of their existence, make friends precisely through the idea of ​​imminent death. Also, according to IMDB, Rob Reiner immediately thought of Jack Nicholson when he found himself having to imagine the character of Edward Cole.

Jack Nicholson not only did he take the part but got inspired by something that had happened to him in real life. Shortly before the start of filming, in fact, Jack Nicholson – as reported Boston.com – came hospitalized due to some salivary gland problems. The hospital stay allowed him to draw inspiration from reality for the construction of the dialogues of his character and some scenes of It’s never too late. For example, in the film there is a scene with special glasses that was not foreseen in the original script. It was Nicholson’s improvisation, based on something he had experienced himself while in the hospital. Rob Reiner was so pleased with these little pearls of “real life” that he left almost all of them in the final edit.