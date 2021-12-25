Being a world-class celebrity like Kendall Jenner can seem wonderful: everyone loves you, stylists vying for you and otherwise unattainable sex symbols like Harry Styles dream of being your boyfriend. Everything appears perfect at least on the surface, since digging deeper it turns out that the life of a superstar like Kim Kardashian’s sister offers, yes, many privileges, but also very common ailments like anxiety, now present in the lives of many celebrities such as Bella Hadid (who recently admitted suffering from panic attacks), Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin, singer Selena Gomez, rapper Fedez, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Anxiety. The more the popularity increases, the more the feeling seems to grow that unfortunately Kendall knows more than well, as she has also told in the past, admitting that yes, her aura of a cold and imperturbable model is light years away from reality, especially for someone like her who struggle from childhood with stress and restlessness. «There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed and I said to myself ‘I can’t go to work’», said the 26-year-old model during an interview some time ago. On that occasion he had spoken for the first time about anxiety problems which she found herself facing even in front of the reality TV cameras Keeping up with the Kardashians, where she was rescued by her mother Kris Jenner during a panic attack.

After a long period of silence, today Kylie Jenner’s sister is back to talk about anxiety by posting some tips on her Instagram account (taken from the book by Cleo Wade Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life) on how to best manage and deal with it.

Kendall Jenner, now engaged to NBA player Devin Booker, shared with her followers some particularly inspiring quotes as well as some tips that reveal the secrets to a better life free from stress and anxiety. “The best news of all is that it’s never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be”, we read in between the lines highlighted by Kourtney Kardashian’s sister.

“No matter how overwhelming the feelings that come from stress and anxiety are, we must always remember that we are human. And even if we may not be able to control their arrival, we always have the power to let them go “, reads the page highlighted by Kendall Jenner within her Instagram stories. “Pause. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positive. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually go away, because in the end they know they don’t have a home inside you. ‘

