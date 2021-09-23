“It’s nice to age with elegance”

They are not afraid to show a few wrinkles or a few extra pounds in a world – that of Hollywood – where aging “naturally” is not at all easy. And instead Drew Barrymore, 46 years old, and Cameron Diaz, 49, unforgettable Charlie’s Angels of the 2000s, show themselves at peace with their age in a snapshot on Instagram that has been full of likes.

The photo had over 1.4 million likes with many commentators joyfully pointing out that the image didn’t appear to be heavily edited. “I love seeing my favorite Hollywood celebrities age with such grace and beauty,” wrote one fan.

Other stars have also shared their support for Barrymore and Diaz. From Gwynet Paltrow to Kristen Bell who called the “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars “cuties” to designer Justina Blakeney who wrote “two beauties inside and out”.

Cameron Diaz has appeared several times on Drew Barrymore’s talk show of the same name, the last Wednesday when the actress, who now owns a vegan and organic wine company, posted the photo. The two starred alongside Lucy Liu in the 2000 action comedy remake of “Charlie’s Angels,” but Barrymore revealed that she and Cameron became friends years before shooting the film. “We met when I was 14 and she was 16. I was working in a coffee shop and she was a junior model – Barrymore said during an Instagram Live in May – She is still my best friend“.