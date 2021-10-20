It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette! Thus the Fendi “it bag” entered history

“It’s not a bag, it’s a baguette!“a Carrie Bradshaw / Sarah Jessica Parker cried in tears in an episode of the third season of Sex and the City (it was 2000) to the thief who was pickpocketing it, in a futile attempt not to have it stolen.

It was a model covered with purple sequins, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence that Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago (who replaced legendary costume designer and stylist Patricia Field), had one of the same actress wear in the shooting photos of the “reboot” – more of a rewrite than a remake – of the legendary series that aired from 1998 to 2004. It’s called And just like that, and it is making the spectators who have seen the “original” but also their daughters go crazy for waiting: they have recovered it on the television platforms and observe those TV series (then they were still called that) as happy relics of a bygone era , where Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha are single, affluent, independent and sexually uninhibited friends living in a glittering New York with money and adventure. Before 2001, the only place to live, so much so that it was only called “The City”.

The Baguette worn by Carrie Bradshaw / Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City on display in the exhibition Bags: Inside Out of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London until January 16, 2022

The Baguette by Fendi, the “it bag” par excellence

Created in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, who on several occasions vigorously protested against those who attributed the paternity to himself (perhaps only because he had an internship in the Roman maison on his curriculum), the baguette comes from a simple intuition and, like all simple intuitions, brilliant: “It was a moment in which minimalism reigned, linearity at all costs, which often translated into poverty of ideas “, Silvia remembers today.” So I made a bag with a linear shape, but with richness of decorations practically inexhaustible: everyone could and had to find the one that best suited their individuality to convey lightheartedness and fun just by looking at it “.

The name refers to the loaf of French bread, because like that, it is carried under the arm, but takes up much less space. If the materials and processes have known thousands of variations – from denim to lace, from those of the artist to those made of very precious fabrics – its measurements have in fact remained unchanged, 26 by 14 centimeters. Ideal to contain what a citizen of the world needs (a lipstick, a mirror, the house keys and maybe some propitiatory condom). And in fact the success was overwhelming, helping to create the phenomenon of “it bags”, according to Financial Times, a term created precisely for the Baguette after its affirmation in the mythology of desirable with the presence in Sex and the City. “It influenced the plot, particularly Carrie’s habit of spending more money on fashion than on her house. The Baguette has become a staple of Carrie’s wardrobe and character … I recently filed both. [mie] Original baguettes to keep them in great condition. Now that I have two daughters, each of them can have one, “wrote Sarah Jessica Parker in her book, published by Rizzoli New York.

Between a work of art and a luxury object

They all sported it: Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone… Since 2017, the online retail site Tradesy has seen a 16% increase in Fendi Baguette revenue. With the Hermès Kelly and the Chanel 2.55, it has become one of the very few accessories that simultaneously belong to both the world of luxury and that of popular culture. “It is like a painter’s blank canvas, it can be reinterpreted endlessly“, says Silvia Venturini Fendi, current creative director of Fendi’s men’s and accessories line (among other things, one was also created for men, to adapt to the generation genderless). Achille Bonito Oliva defined it “a chamber sculpture”Which satisfies even if you don’t wear it.

When to celebrate her ten years, one in white canvas was produced, accompanied by various Pantone markers so that everyone could draw on it what she wanted, her own consecration as an intimate and demonstrative object of status, ironic and chic, singular and universal. More than a bag, an art multiple indissolubly united to the wearer, between high craftsmanship, fashion, design and personal interventions. In this regard, many artists have decorated it: and, in the last annus horribilis, Fendi wanted to exalt Italian artisans. with the Hand in Hand capsule: twenty Baguettes, one for each Italian region, were made by the best local artisans to enhance the Italian ability of know-how. From the one in woven willow from the Intreccio workshop in Mogliano, in the Marche region, to the one in coral by the goldsmith Platimiro Fiorenza from Trapani; from the thirty one worked with the Federkielstickerei, a very particular embroidery on leather whose roots go back to the Middle Ages, to the Sardinian one, made by the collective of women Su Marmuri, in the hills of Ulassai, woven like a carpet on manual looms, was a “medium” perfect to send a message: let’s not neglect the manual work of our tradition. And to think she was born against the advice of all the brand’s marketing advisors: too small, too colorful, too frivolous. Today it is considered for what it is: an incredible design exercise, leading it into the top list of design icons par excellence.