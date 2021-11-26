“It’s not a decisive match against Atalanta”

Allegri press conference: the statements by the Juventus coach from Allianz Stadium on the eve of Juve Atalanta

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – After the very heavy knockout in Champions with the Chelsea, the Juve immediately try to dive back into the championship. On Saturday there is a key game in the run-up to the fourth port: allo Stadium comes theAtalanta. On Friday before Massimiliano Merry presented the match in the classic press conference the day before. The coach took stock of the injured players, gave the latest training and analyzed the topics of the match.

ATALANTA – «Tomorrow is a match between two teams fighting for fourth place. We must congratulate Atalanta who have been doing an excellent job for years: thanks to the club, to Gasperini. They are also doing well in the Champions League, we hope all four will go to Milan together. It’s a difficult match, it’s complicated against them. They are a physical team, it will certainly be a good match ».

CHELSEA – «The match we had to win, the one that counted, we won in Turin. Sorry to lose 4-0, it’s not good to make these figures, but until the 55th minute the game was in balance. The team had a good first half: paradoxically we did better in London in the first half than in Turin. After the second goal we disbanded. We have reached the goal of playing the round of 16, now we have this important month to stay attached and nibble a few points. It is not decisive, the next 6 will be between now and the end of the first round ».

WHICH MISTAKE NOT TO MAKE – “Let’s say what we have to do. Atalanta is a reality of the Italian league, it is physical, but it concedes. We have to be good both from the realization point of view and from the defensive point of view ».

DEFENSE A 3 – “We never set up in London. At this moment we go on with the defense at 4 ».

INJURED – «De Sciglio will be available on Tuesday. Ramsey is not available yet. Bernardeschi and Chiellini worked with the team yesterday and will be available tomorrow ».

RAMSEY – «He has this problem with his flexor, returning from the national team. At the moment it is not available ».

DYBALA OWNER – «Dybala is in good condition, tomorrow he will start from the beginning».

PILGRIMS – “Is growing. I have not yet decided whether he or Alex Sandro will play. Having players behind, young people in good condition, is an advantage. Tomorrow I will decide, however Alex Sandro is in good condition and in London he did not have a bad game ».

QUIET REACTION AFTER CHELSEA – “There are no protocols. You lose there is the outburst, you win you are happy. There are several moments: you don’t work by protocols. There are moments to manage, what better words to say to the team. After an important match like against Lazio, the team arrived in London playing a good first half. The bad impression remains, but I repeat the match we had to win was in the first leg ».

MORE CENTRAL DYBALA – «Gasperini’s teams play man to man across the board, so whoever is attacker must be the team’s director. Against them the center forward is fundamental ».

BUDGET AGAINST THE FIRST 6 – «The problem is that we have not had results with the small ones. Tomorrow we have a high level match with Atalanta, then we have 5 against teams that up to now have been our Achilles heel ».

CHURCH – «He played a good match against Lazio, having open-field opportunities. With Chelsea it was a different game, he did good things. Federico has extraordinary qualities, but like everyone he needs to work to improve in certain situations. That there is Dybala or that there is no Dybala changes little for him ».

ARTHUR – «I don’t know the formation yet. I am happy with him because he is a serious professional, he has enthusiasm and when he is called upon he always puts himself at the team’s disposal ».

PLAYERS TAKE MORE FATIGUE THAN LAST YEARS – “What has been in the last few years are things in the past. This squad has quality players, a growth path must be made to improve and return to results. The worst thing now is the fact that we are late with the points in the championship, having left too many on the road with the small ones. In March it will be another season, we will have to get there in an optimal way ».

KULUSEVSKI – “He’s a little better. He has this problem al dente, we’ll see how he is. He played a good match in Rome ».

EXPECTED TO REACH RESULTS FIRST – “It’s not a question of complicated months. When I spoke to the president, he asked me to return to Juventus to make it sustainable on its own trying to get the results. If they arrive in a year, 6 months or two years I don’t know, but we are committed to making it happen. It is unthinkable that Juventus could win for 20 years, the Italian championship is back balanced. The team needs to work, it takes a moment of patience. We could have done better ».

DIFFICULTY WHEN YOU HAVE TO PLAY THE MATCH – «This Juventus must have serenity. Football is good because at the moment what penalizes us is the goal difference. Maybe from tomorrow we will score 4 goals per game, I don’t know. We have done less than we have in our legs. Football has evolved, but there is one thing that doesn’t change: goal difference. You can stay here for 5 days to talk, but you can’t escape one thing: goal difference. Then I get boring, but you win the championships in the difference between goals scored and goals conceded ».