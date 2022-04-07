Entertainment

“It’s not a fake wedding”: Kourtney Kardashian defends her marriage in Las Vegas with Travis Barker

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Kourtney Kardashian defended herself from those who accuse her of having a fake wedding in Las Vegas with Travis Barker. The couple even shared photos of the ceremony which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Last morning on Monday, April 4, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They had a wild night out after performing at the Grammys. The couple happily revealed that they had gotten married even though it was not legally.

This is how Kourtney Kardashian answered who said she had a fake marriage

Kourtney Kardashian, along with her sisters and mom, Kris, appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During her time in the interview The Kardashian clan revealed strong details of their personal life to Jimmy Kimmel.

Instagram

Kourtney, I think you’re the Kardashian of the week this week because you went and got fake married”, Kimmel told the socialite.

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t like the comment and quickly replied, “Well, it is not a fake marriage. There was simply no chance of getting a marriage license at that hour”.

The businesswoman revealed that they had every intention of getting married in the City of Sin, however, the municipal office had closed that afternoon and would open again until the next morning. “Simply We didn’t want to wait, so we did it anyway. What matters is what’s in our heartsKourtney said.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Netflix prepares an intriguing documentary about the death of Marilyn Monroe

10 mins ago

Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, the favorites of the Grammy Awards

12 mins ago

Does Marjorie de Sousa rub Julián Gil in the face with what he longs for so much?

23 mins ago

Cardi B deletes her Twitter account after being criticized for her absence from the Grammy Awards

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button