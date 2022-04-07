“It’s not a fake wedding”: Kourtney Kardashian defends her marriage in Las Vegas with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian defended herself from those who accuse her of having a fake wedding in Las Vegas with Travis Barker. The couple even shared photos of the ceremony which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Last morning on Monday, April 4, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They had a wild night out after performing at the Grammys. The couple happily revealed that they had gotten married even though it was not legally.

This is how Kourtney Kardashian answered who said she had a fake marriage

Kourtney Kardashian, along with her sisters and mom, Kris, appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During her time in the interview The Kardashian clan revealed strong details of their personal life to Jimmy Kimmel.

“Kourtney, I think you’re the Kardashian of the week this week because you went and got fake married”, Kimmel told the socialite.

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t like the comment and quickly replied, “Well, it is not a fake marriage. There was simply no chance of getting a marriage license at that hour”.

The businesswoman revealed that they had every intention of getting married in the City of Sin, however, the municipal office had closed that afternoon and would open again until the next morning. “Simply We didn’t want to wait, so we did it anyway. What matters is what’s in our heartsKourtney said.