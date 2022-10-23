It’s not a fictional monster, it’s a photo of a common insect

The best microscope photos from the Nikon Small World 2022 competition 1:10

(CNN) — This photo does not portray one of the new creatures from HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” It’s not an outtake from a horror movie, either: it’s an award-winning close-up photo of… an ant.

The striking photo is one of 57 Images of Distinction in Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Contest. The terrifying portrait was captured by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer.

This is the 48th year of the competition, which seeks to “recognize excellence in photography through the microscope,” according to a press release shared with CNN.

The 2022 contest received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 countries, according to Nikon.

Kavaliauskas previously worked as a bird photographer before moving on to insects, according to his website. He used reflected light to capture the striking close-up of the ant, complete with dark red eyes and what appears to be an angry expression.

Although the image received a viral reception on the Internet, Kavaliauskas did not receive the first prize of the contest.

That honor went to Swedish photographers Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch, who produced a beautiful fluorescent image of the front leg of an embryonic giant day gecko from Madagascar. They used 63x magnification to document the tiny veins and bones in the hand.