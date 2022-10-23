News

It’s not a fictional monster, it’s a photo of a common insect

The best microscope photos from the Nikon Small World 2022 competition 1:10

(CNN) — This photo does not portray one of the new creatures from HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” It’s not an outtake from a horror movie, either: it’s an award-winning close-up photo of… an ant.

The striking photo is one of 57 Images of Distinction in Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Contest. The terrifying portrait was captured by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer.

Credit: Nikon Small World/Eugenijus Kavaliauskas

This is the 48th year of the competition, which seeks to “recognize excellence in photography through the microscope,” according to a press release shared with CNN.

The 2022 contest received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 countries, according to Nikon.

Kavaliauskas previously worked as a bird photographer before moving on to insects, according to his website. He used reflected light to capture the striking close-up of the ant, complete with dark red eyes and what appears to be an angry expression.

Although the image received a viral reception on the Internet, Kavaliauskas did not receive the first prize of the contest.

That honor went to Swedish photographers Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch, who produced a beautiful fluorescent image of the front leg of an embryonic giant day gecko from Madagascar. They used 63x magnification to document the tiny veins and bones in the hand.

Source link

