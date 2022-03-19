It’s not a game, Lacoste and Minecraft launch the funniest collection this spring

The famous crocodile Lacoste has taken the pixelated form of the graphics of one of the most popular video games of the last decade: Minecraft, to bring us the funniest collection this spring. A 360° wardrobe for men, women and children, where ready-to-wear and accessories are adorned with the colors of the gamer world.

Lacoste x Minecraft

The Lacoste x Minecraft collaboration is an invitation to play, around a common philosophy, that of building a better world. But at the same time, it’s an exploration into both the virtual and the real, where all styles of players can wear a custom-made kit. A collection that focuses on the uniqueness of each one, to celebrate it better.

Gamer, discreet, sporty, explorer, risky: there are as many profiles as there are players. And an endless variety of playstyles, and styles in general. The Lacoste x Minecraft collection fuses the codes of both brands around this variety.

It mixes mythical pieces from the crocodile brand (printed polo shirt, monochrome sweatshirt, cap with a large crocodile) and more sportswear elements (sports bras with a logo and tapered leggings).

The crocodile logo has been redesigned and pixelated by Minecraft Creative Studio and the iconic quotes of both brands around the notion of play are presented in the key pieces of the collection. The common values ​​of the two brands are also clearly expressed in the collection, as they are what spawned it.

The collection Lacoste x Minecraft it is already available online and in stores; while in the world of Minecraft you can also find the map of crocus island that alludes to this collaboration, presented a few days ago at an event in the E-Spotwhich is a gambling mecca on Rue de Rivoli.