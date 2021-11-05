“IT’S NOT A JOKE, I WAS A C …., BUT I’M IN GOOD HANDS”

NEWS

by Guido La Marca



He did not have time to enjoy the well-deserved applause for organizing his three races for professionals and a Gran Fondo, three road events and one gravel that are staged from 13 to 17 October in his Veneto for a four-day renamed “Ride The Dreamland” and, consequently, celebrate the deserved success for this, and now Filippo Pozzato for three days he has been hospitalized at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, pneumology department for Covid.

“I began to feel ill on Friday 22 October, three days before I got vaccinated – says the former Venetian champion a tuttobiciweb with no little trouble -. I had already set the vaccine for Monday 25, but on Friday I began to feel unwell. Chills, fever, then difficulty in breathing, getting stronger and more insistent: it’s not a joke! Three days ago the hospitalization, here in Vicenza, where they took care of me like no one could. I hope to recover as soon as possible, and then go back to work. I have many ideas, I have many things in my head that I would like to give shape to, but now the priority is to heal. I guarantee you that I am climbing a great mountain, but it is not pleasant at all. Did I have to get the vaccine first? Of course yes, but I was really at my best to give shape to that racing project that I then set up and you all saw and appreciated, but now I have to think a little about myself ».

Then, not with little effort, he goes on with his story: «I don’t have the mask yet, but if I get worse they put it on me. Why hadn’t I been vaccinated before? Because I have always felt strong, I have been among people who had done Covid and nothing had ever happened to me. I was a cogl …., and I took a good blow. ” And again: «I started to feel bad with a few lines of fever: 37 and a half, then 38. I immediately do the swab, it’s Covid. Then I was 39 and a half for almost ten days, I was dead. Three days ago my fever went away, but my oxygen saturation plummeted, I went down to 87, then 86, I had oxygen tanks at home, it went to 83, I couldn’t even stand up and they brought here. I have severe pneumonia. Everyone says that Covid looks like bullshit … but when you take it you understand that it is not at all. I am attached to oxygen to open my bronchi, but if I get worse they wear a mask. I hope to get over this very bad moment as soon as possible. Rgazzi, do not joke with the fire, I am already burned ». Go Goofy!

