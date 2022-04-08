It’s not Alan Mozo! Gerardo Martino went to see another Pumas defender

Although Mozo took the spotlight from the Concacaf duel with an assist, another university student would have aroused the interest of Gerardo Martino, and therefore he would contemplate him for the clashes in the United States in the summer.

If there is a man in soccer with unappealable convictions, that is undoubtedly the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino. The helmsman has not yielded to pressure from fans and the media who They have asked endlessly for calls from players that he discards, as is the case of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Alan Mozo.

The latter has been full of controversies, since his performance has been outstanding in this tournament and He has not been called up for the Tri Mayor since October 2019, when he played two of three possible games.

The controversy was revived in the First leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal between Pumas and Cruz Azulwhere the presence in Gerardo Martino’s Box stole all eyes, lit that flame that seemed extinguished for Alan Mozo, or at least that was expected.

Various media and fans fervently believed that Martino would have attended Ciudad Universitaria to see the right-back again, but apparently that was not the case. According to what was revealed by El Francotirador, the Argentine strategist is targeting another footballer who literally came from below, and he has known how to weigh the obstacles that have come his way since he was part of the Black Lions in the Liga de Expansión del Ascenso MX.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz, the defender who, despite being 29 years old, has earned his place with the Auriazules. After having the opportunity to migrate with the Pumas Tabasco even though he left with a lower salary, the bet ended up being in his favor, since his performance in this squad led him to be considered in the first team of the university students.

These actions by Ortiz both on and off the field would have earned him the admiration and the interest of Martino, who, according to what was published, would be contemplating him to be part of the Aztec team for the matches that the Mexican team has in the United States. And it is that the defender shone against the sky blue, a situation that impressed the albiceleste coach, and more after “Palermo” already secured his contract renewal and with a salary increase.

and although It seems that, with this news, Mozo’s hopes to return to El Tri vanish, the reality is that the university right-back still has time to fill Martino’s eye with performances, in a position where He has as competition Jorge Sánchez, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Julián Araujo and even Julio César Domínguez (sometimes used in that band).