It’s not Christmas without Tom Cruise’s cake

A (private) plane arrived in London loaded with, loaded with… sweets. The news rebounds from England that Tom Cruise has sent his jet to the British capital to deliver Christmas gifts to the entire technical team that worked on the filming of “Mission Impossible 7” the last chapter of the Ethan Hunt saga, a part also shot in Italy and due out in September next year.

A round trip with California to transport over 300 coconut donuts covered in white chocolate for $ 50 each. They come from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills in Los Angeles and, as sources close to the actor told the Sun, “Tom wanted to give something special, so he thought of the cake, the only gift he thought was worth it.”

Receiving that sweet from Tom Cruise, in fact, is a privilege for a few. For ten years it has been the Christmas present that the Hollywood superstar has been sending to his inner circle. The list includes actors, journalists and producers. For friends it’s the “Tom Cruise cake” and the delivery kicks off the party season. Among the recipients are Jimmy Fellon, Kirsten Dunst but also the famous journalist Barbara Walters who in 2013 ate a slice on live TV during her program “The View”.

Although the donut has been a Doan Bakery classic since 1984, the year it opened, it only arrived at the Cruise home in 2008. The credit goes to Diane Keaton who, challenging the actor’s then wife, Katie Holmes, over who she knew the best pastry shop in town, he showed up for dinner with coconut and white chocolate cake. Tom Cruise decreed the overwhelming victory of the donut, so much so that he adopted it and made it his business card for Christmas gifts.

This custom was discovered by some journalists of the star system who, after publishing the list of recipients of the famous cake, with great irony, self-applied to receive one. Mission possible for the Guardian journalist, Stuart Heritage, who received two of them.

I relaunch and double up: «Tom, send me the Cruise Cake, in exchange, I’ll give you a 100% Made in Italy panettone».

