“It’s not easy to make players understand something! That’s who Osimhen reminds me of!”

Luciano Spalletti was a guest at the Festival del Corriere del Mezzogiorno and he also spoke live on the path of his Naples up to this moment. Here are his statements:

“Yesterday’s victory was very important because we had complicated the qualification race a little bit by ourselves. Now we have set things right. The new coach could be a pitfall. Now there are these tight timelines to prepare for the matches. Footballers must always be impeccable professionals. We are fortunate, but also for the skill of the club, to have chosen players of all quality, full of professionalism, punctuality.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE 5 SUBSTITUTIONS

Yesterday we didn’t enter the field in the best way, we made the game a bit dirty. We had to have an idea of ​​what to do right away. Instead then we gave a couple of chances to the opponents who were good at exploiting them. At the end of the game I congratulated us because we put things back in order. Thanks to the five substitutions matches are often determined by who enters a match in progress.

It is an important rule why with 5 substitutions you can change 50% of the team and you can consequently overturn the result, as happened yesterday. It is not easy to make it clear that whoever enters later is not a reserve, but the holders of the 30 minutes, of the 60 minutes, as I always say.

THE STRENGTH OF NAPLES

The boys have shown that they are interested and participate in my talks. Here I learned many things because there are high-level players like Koulibaly, Insigne, Fabian, who already know what to do. When I say intelligent things, they are things that they say. When it ends I can’t rejoice too much, since my thoughts immediately go to the next one which is always at close range.

The players must be exalted because the group comes out strengthened. The mentality of the team has grown. I would like it if my players were compared to the instinct of a predator, who when he sees his prey does everything to bring it home. If my players were able to be a little predatory so that when they see the game they always want to win it, it would be important..

THE COMPARISON WITH OSIMHEN

I compare Osimhen to Weah. It’s probably less technical, but it’s still strong from a quality standpoint. Van Basten he’s more technical, but Osimhen being so young and he can get to those levels there.

Spalletti Festival Casa Corriere

INSULTS AT THE OLYMPIC

Fans at the stadium? I would never take my child to insult an adult or make myself heard while I insult an adult at the stadium. It is from these behaviors that legitimacy arises a discriminate against others. It is clear that then everything turns into deeper roots, everything becomes more difficult. You have to go to schools to prepare the kids first. It is a bit ‘bad. It is a depressing thing to take children to see or do these things.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MILAN, ROME AND NAPLES

“Initially I said that I have completed the tour of the soul because after Rome and Milan I am now in Naples which is a bit similar to the capital, but I the pressure is produced by myself because I need it to make the most of it. I inject myself that poison which then helps me to have more when others inject it, so I don’t get into trouble. Rome and Naples burn you even if you are not ready for the love and passion of the city. Milan compared to this two is a little more moderate, but relentlessly watches over professionalism. More indirectly, the weight of the importance of the club, of the love of the fans, you perceive equally. Naples is a joyful city, they tell you everything right away. I don’t lead a worldly life, I always stay in Castel Volturno, I often prepare things for the next day. Every now and then I go out for dinner, because in Naples you eat well.

Mozzarella cheese? I like it so much, they often have to stop me because I can’t contain myself. The morning in the ring road there are so many people, with mopeds coming from all over, you don’t know where the slap can get you. But you feel this ingredient of wanting to be intense in everything you do, of wanting to help in everything, wanting to stay close to the team..

TOWARDS NAPLES-VERONA

How is the team doing for Sunday’s match? It will be necessary to make a right performance. In happiness by obtaining these results we have discovered many beautiful things and we want to give you continuity. When you go to attack you have to finish the action. We are a team that we know quite well now, but can still grow. I am confident I can do even better.

We will miss Koulibaly on Sunday, his majesty would be missed by anyone. Luckily we have a squad that makes us feel calm and allows us to succumb even to absences.

THE SCUDETTO

Scudetto? We have an important shirt and it needs to be filled with important things. We will always give ourselves the chance to be at our best with ourselves and to win all the games. We want to win as many games as possible, then if there are stronger teams than us we will see it along the way. Winning all the games depends on many things, but we prepare ourselves as best we can“.



