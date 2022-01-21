it’s not football for the people

Different situations and, consequently, very different reactions. But on the expensive tickets the Milan it fell back on. Because the prices that you have to pay to attend the challenge on Sunday Juventus they go from a minimum of 150 euros to a maximum of 480 euros . Curves obviously closed, in the face of the fans who follow the team at home and away, with the sun and the rain, with the heat and with the cold, in the great challenges and in the matches with the newly promoted, in the Champions League as well as in the league. The five thousand tickets which, according to recent government decisions, represent the maximum quantity for Serie A football matches, have all been reserved in the “VIP” sectors of the stadium. And this has led to abnormal costs: as we have said, and as we repeat because perhaps not everyone has understood well, the cheapest Milan-Juventus ticket costs 155 euros (…)

(…) In short, Milan-Juve becomes a game for the rich. Or in any case for the wealthy, because it is easy to calculate what it could cost a hypothetical classic family of four to enter San Siro on Sunday evening. Clearly, we are in the presence of a big match and a reduced capacity: the attempt, however, to guarantee a “decent” income is evident and one cannot even ignore Milan’s “bad luck” in this key. It would have been better if the reduced capacity to five thousand had coincided with games of lesser impact. The box office loss would, of course, also be reduced. But the concern runs fast and is already projecting itself on the new stadium: because one of the workhorses of those who are against the demolition of San Siro and the creation of a new stadium with 20 thousand fewer spectators also concerns the pricing policy. Having already excluded another ten thousand seats for sponsors and special invitations, the danger that the tickets for the new facility are once again within reach of a select and wealthy few appears absolutely concrete (…)

