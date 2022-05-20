It’s not from Netflix: the series that Marvel canceled after its first season

This Marvel production had generated many expectations among fans, but it was cancelled.





There is no doubt that recently Marvel managed to become a phenomenon with millions of fans around the world and growing more and more. However, fans recently received some bad news as a series was canceled after its first season.











They canceled a Marvel series after its first season

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders are some productions that Netflix decided to download, but It had nothing to do with a Marvel decision since these will soon be available on Disney +.

What did surprise everyone is that MOD OK was canceled after its first season and there was no official explanation regarding the reason for the cancellation. In fact, this animated show for adults using the stop motion technique was created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswaltwith production of Marvel Studios, beyond the fact that its argument is far from the MCU.











Synopsis of MODOK, the Marvel series that was canceled

“After spending years failing to take over the world and fighting superheroes along the way, MODOK, having been ousted from his company AIM after it went bankrupt and was sold to rival GRUMBL, begins to deal with his beleaguered family while dealing with a midlife crisis.











