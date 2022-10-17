It’s not getting better for Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s always complicated. Yesterday, however, the Portuguese had a smile when it came to welcoming Newcastle to Old Trafford. For the second time (only) of the season, the number 7 of Manchester United started at the start of a Premier League match. A joy that did not last.

As the Red Devils struggled to find the net, Erik ten Hag opted to replace the Lusitano star with Marcus Rashford in the 79th minute. An exit scrutinized with attention and which gave rise to a controversial scene since CR7 clearly displayed its dissatisfaction. A choice misunderstood by the fivefold Ballon d’Or, but not only.

Ten Hag justifies himself

For the Manchester Evening NewsMU is “guilty of his own mistakes with Cristiano Ronaldo”. The daily validates the dull performance of the Portuguese, but wonders why Ten Hag continues to want to play a 37-year-old player who is no longer as mobile as before in an attacking register supposed to move everywhere.

Facing the media, Ten Hag did not escape the question. And here is his justification. “We have to play four games in ten days. I want to keep the forwards fresh. We had to shoot. Rashy (Rashford) had no energy for the whole game so we have to plan everything. I thought Rashy was going to have an impact and if he had scored the goal we would have done everything right. » But it didn’t change anything.